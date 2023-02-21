Dual Universe - Release 1.3.0

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new update. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.0 which brings new features such as the maintenance unit, a new construct-wide schematic container, improvements for new players and a change in anti-cheat systems.

New features

New Maintenance Unit

The repair unit is now called the "Maintenance unit".

You can now choose not to repair the honeycomb of a construct.

You can now use scrap to repair damaged and broken elements without needing to replace it with a new element.

Fully destroyed elements are now recycled (rather than trashed) when not replaced.

A new dismantle operation entirely removes the construct from the game world. All honeycomb and elements are placed into the container linked to the maintenance unit. Damaged elements are recycled, or you can repair those elements during dismantle operation costing scrap in the process.

New Construct Schematic Container feature

Following popular community requests, we have added the option to configure a single container on a construct as the Construct Schematic Container. This option can be set by right clicking on a container on a construct, once set it will automatically supply all industries on the construct with its schematics when required. Industry Units will still consume schematics from their schematic banks first. Only one per construct can be set at a time.

New Construct Schematic Container related Lua API

Added [ int ] construct.getSchematicContainerId(): Returns the local id of the current active schematic container. nil if none has been declared

Added [ list ] industry.getRequiredSchematicIds(): Returns the list of item ids of the currently required schematics. Empty if there are no required schematics

Updated [ table ] industry.getInfo() now have two new field : [ list ] requiredSchematicIds and [integer] requiredSchematicAmount

Updated [ table ] core.getElementIndustryInfoById() now have two new field : [ list ] requiredSchematicIds and [ integer ] requiredSchematicAmount

New Player Changes

When first starting out in the game, 4 new outposts and 11 new speeders will be available, now including the winning entries for the Build Your Legacy contest.

New UEF Store “Blueprint Basement” sells blueprints of the Novaquark designed FTUE Outposts and Speeders, plus the new player made “build your legacy” Outpost and Speeder winners (4 new Outposts, 11 new Speeders)

Replaced EQU8 with EasyAntiCheat

EasyAntiCheat will replace EQU8 as the running anti-cheat for Dual Universe.

EQU8 service will be removed at a later time.

Balancing Changes

You may no longer deploy space cores within 100km of an active asteroid.

[Construction Tutorial] This tutorial has been separated into two: "Construction Tutorial - Voxel Tools" and "Construction Tutorial - Copy Paste and Element Tools".

Window elements have had a balancing pass in their hit points, overall higher than before.

Honeycomb Balancing

+35% base healthpoint increase to all honeycombs.

Weapons Balancing

Weapon Damage tier multiplier 0.1 > 0.05.

This means that weapons with damage buffs will have significantly less damage while weapons with damage debuffs will have more damage than before. The reason for this change is that when going up to tier 4 and especially tier 5, the base damage difference between a weapon with a damage buff and one with a damage debuff was too significant, rendering a lot of the other stats pointless to look at.

This essentially represents a damage reduction to heavy and precision weapons, no changes to Defense weapons, and a significant buff to agile weaponry.

Weapon Optimal range and falloff range tier multiplier 0.1 > 0.08.

Slightly reduced the optimal and falloff range multiplier on all range modified variants by 20 percent. This means that weapons with range buffs will have slightly less optimal and falloff range while weapons with range debuffs will have more range than before. The reason for this change is with range being such an important stat, and with certain weapon combinations being so powerful when combining precision weapons and ammo, this is an attempt at bringing the range buffs back within reason.

This essentially represents a slight range reduction to Precision and Agile weaponry, no changes to heavy weapons, and a slight range buff to Defense weaponry.

Ammo Balancing

All precision ammo range multipliers have been changed from 1.5 to 1.2.

Ammo was always supposed to be a little extra specialization push that could be changed according to the situation, whereas currently precision ammo is the majority of what people actually shoot in almost every situation. Hopefully this brings it back in line with other ammo types.

Improvements

Removed Yebis post effects, resulting in some changes in the graphics options that are available.

[FTUE] 4 new player made Outposts and 11 new player made Speeders chosen from the "Build your Legacy" contest in August 2022 are now available in the new player onboarding.

[FTUE] Added a maneuver tool mini tutorial to the new player onboarding.

[Force fields] Added a context-menu option to set a maximum length.

[Gunnery Tutorial] Added a step to describe the tactical map.

[Gunnery Tutorial] Changed Aphelia's speech to better reflect how the player isn't required to fire two weapons at once.

When double clicking on an item in inventory, if a compatible tool is not currently equipped, we will now auto-equip the tool.

Formatted numbers now use non breaking space for thousand separators (this should avoid some numbers to be cut in half due to the end of the line).

Improved element overlapping checks.

[RepairTool] Repaired hit points preview and the repair process are more robust.

Planet map now displays loading percentage.

[HTML] The new fonts are now available on HTML screen units and custom HUDs. Now supports the following fonts in addition to the existing fonts (Montserrat, Bank, Play, Refrigerator): DatDot, Dosis, E1234, FiraMono, HelpMe, Indoscreen, LinuxLibertine, Ontel, Oxanium, RobotoCondensed, RobotoMono, TurretRoad

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash when login failed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed margin item row in market container not being present.

Fixed ore spawning outside mining unit territory.

Fixed behavior of tab change shortcut in chat panel, shortcut is Ctrl+Tab when chat panel is open, but text input is not focused.

[Gunnery Tutorial] Fixed two instances where only one active weapon is highlighted.

Fixed bugs related to claiming an abandoned construct. Only one core unit is consumed now and the core unit won't explode anymore after a few seconds.

[Lua] Deprecated remainingSchematic field on industry info to add a better tracking of the use of schematics with Schematic Container Feature with the Container API.

[Radar] Fixed parented constructs sometimes not appearing in space radars at planetary atmosphere borders.

Fixed creating a sell order "average lowest/highest price" was sometimes not taking into account all markets.

Fixed a bug where a player could requisition his own constructs.

Known Issues

Running the game inside a Virtual Machine is currently prohibited by EasyAntiCheat, we are looking into the possibility of disabling the restriction.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!