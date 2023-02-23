 Skip to content

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 23 February 2023

February 23rd - Monster Spawning Fix

Build 10591297

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue causing creatures and monsters to spawn at an increased rate, causing unintentional difficulty and lag spikes.

  • Save files experiencing this issue will be fixed after the first Load & Save on the new patch version.

