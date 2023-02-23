February 23rd - Monster Spawning Fix

Bug Fixes
Fixed issue causing creatures and monsters to spawn at an increased rate, causing unintentional difficulty and lag spikes.
Save files experiencing this issue will be fixed after the first Load & Save on the new patch version.
