Thanks for all your bugreports. With the hotfix 0.9.0.3e we are improving visual clarity by coloring more enemy projectiles and AoE fields into red color.

General

Twitch API is now running again. You can now see which twitch-streamers are currently streaming Striving for Light: Survival on twitch. Simply hover over a leaderboard entry which has a red currently online dot and join by clicking the twitch icon.

Improvements

Fixes and tweaks for new weapon trails

Reduced brightness of eternal sands map to reduce color blow out

Snail Boss now has better visible AoE fields

Ice trap projectiles are now also tinted red to make them better visible

Bleak Worm Endboss projectiles are now also tinted red to make them better visible

Snail ground fields are now also tinted red to make them better visible

Bugfixes:

Fixed carrying over companion damage to new runs

Fixed bug that caused achievement for unlocked all melee/range weapons/ all characters to early. This might still happen for everyone who already played the demo/ full game previous to this patch. For new players this should be fixed now.

Fixed greatsword not having knockback (recursion from latest update)

Fixed french translations

Improved tutorial descriptions for toggle skills

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!