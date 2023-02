Share · View all patches · Build 10591272 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 10:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Table Ball 1.6.4

Additions

Added some background music

Added an "copyright " button to the main menu

Added "mute" toggles to audio settings

Changes

Messed around with the main menu again

Technical Changes

Removed a LOT of unused code

Chances of activating a powerup decreased to 1%

Fixes

Fixed #0000003 MP Achievement not working

Fixed #0000004 Score Achievements not working

Fixed Bumper Hit Audio not playing

-- Can be turned down/off with the "Effects" slider