 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Corpse Keeper update for 20 February 2023

Corpse Keeper Update 0220

Share · View all patches · Build 10591255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Adjustments
  • The Inspiration Strike of Magic Knight^Lightning/Freeze cannot be interrupted now.
  • Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Lightning’s Soul Strike from 3 to 2.
  • Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Freeze’s Soul Strike from 3 to 2.
  • Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Jailer to 1.
  • Reduced the Soul Crystal damage of Magic Knight^Fire
  • Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Fire’s Soul Strike from 3 to 4.
  • Increased the EXP stored in the Inheritance Bottle from 30% to 40%. And you can now directly use the stored EXP.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the possible bug report popped-up by opening the menu when the character dies.
  • Fixed the possible UI issue during corpse repairs.
  • Fixed the possible UI issue when the enemy gets killed by Corpse Explosion.
  • Fixed the music volume bug in the ending scene.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mlclStudio
Join our Discord to send feedback: http://discord.gg/yKSBjxep7Z

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link