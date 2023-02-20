Corpse Keeper Update 0220

Game Adjustments
- The Inspiration Strike of Magic Knight^Lightning/Freeze cannot be interrupted now.
- Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Lightning’s Soul Strike from 3 to 2.
- Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Freeze’s Soul Strike from 3 to 2.
- Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Jailer to 1.
- Reduced the Soul Crystal damage of Magic Knight^Fire
- Adjusted Soul Crystal consumption of Magic Knight^Fire’s Soul Strike from 3 to 4.
- Increased the EXP stored in the Inheritance Bottle from 30% to 40%. And you can now directly use the stored EXP.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the possible bug report popped-up by opening the menu when the character dies.
- Fixed the possible UI issue during corpse repairs.
- Fixed the possible UI issue when the enemy gets killed by Corpse Explosion.
- Fixed the music volume bug in the ending scene.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mlclStudio
Join our Discord to send feedback: http://discord.gg/yKSBjxep7Z
Changed files in this update