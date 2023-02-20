[Public] "Multi-Entity" Update - 20/02/2023

Hello Exorcists!

The entire Ghost Exorcism INC team is proud to announce the public release of the "Multi-Entity" update.

We are very happy with the feedback we have had, and we have made the necessary corrections in the beta test phase. Here are the complete patchnote for this update.

The occult forces of this world have gone on the offensive. Several Ghost Exorcism INC teams around the world have reported encounters with multiple entities on location. A Fallen and a Demon? A Poltergeist and a Revenant? A Clown and a Fallen? It's chaos!

Effective immediately, a new type of contract called "Multi-Entity" is available for experienced and brave exorcists. These new contracts are sure to put you to the test. Proceed with caution; if one entity is exorcised, it will likely increase the strength and aggression of the second entity.

Fortunately, our Research & Development department has produced and tested a new technology to deal with the new double threats: the Environment Scanner. A cumbersome device that will allow you to know, by placing it near evidence or at orbs, to whom the analyzed evidence/orbs belong.

This is all accompanied by a new haunted location: "The Abandoned Farm".

Finally, we present to you the full patch notes:

New game mode: Multi-Entity! Up to two entities (for now). The "Quick" variant is unlocked at level 75, and the "Full" variant is unlocked at level 100. Some details to mention; You can never have 2 of the same entity in one contract. When one entity is exorcised, the second entity becomes much more aggressive. MEL and Environment Scanner advised.

Multi-Entity! Up to two entities (for now). The "Quick" variant is unlocked at level 75, and the "Full" variant is unlocked at level 100. Some details to mention; You can never have 2 of the same entity in one contract. When one entity is exorcised, the second entity becomes much more aggressive. MEL and Environment Scanner advised. New equipment: The Environment Scanner! This device can detect Orbs, Surface Writing/Drawing, Book Writing/Drawing, Pentagrams, Infestations, and Totems. The Environment Scanner can also detect who is the owner of each. This piece of equipment is critical for the new Multi-Entity contracts .

The Environment Scanner! This device can detect Orbs, Surface Writing/Drawing, Book Writing/Drawing, Pentagrams, Infestations, and Totems. The Environment Scanner can also detect who is the owner of each. . New map: The Abandoned Farm (USA). A medium sized home-type map.

The Abandoned Farm (USA). A medium sized home-type map. Exorcist - Full now has a chance to have two entities in the contract.

now has a chance to have two entities in the contract. Updated format for contract selection, and contract preview.

Updated format for contract pages in the Encyclopedia.

Added Entity icons to the text in Encyclopedia summary.

Added Entity icons to the tab titles in the Ghostpedia.

The MEL was removed from the Tutorial, as it is only available for seasoned (high level) players.

"I'm Scared" wall writing was changed/updated.

We've added an "I'm Stuck" (unstuck) button (in the tablet, Bug Report app). We've added this so that we can continue to investigate how we can improve player physics, while preventing players from finding themselves permanently stuck in a contract. By default, the first use of the Unstuck button requires a 5 second wait, but further use of the button will require the player to wait 30 more seconds for each additional use. We've added this time limitation to prevent players from abusing this mechanic.

We've adjusted the reward for collecting cursed items on Hard contracts, as well as Multi-Entity contracts. The reward per cursed object on both game modes will be slightly nerfed (both xp and $$).

Several fixes applied to several glass panes/windows, across most maps.

When a player is dragged by an entity, and the entity gets interrupted (or damaged) - the player will now be teleported to the nearest open location. This is to avoid problems of players getting dragged and stuck.

Fixed a bug which caused too many notches to appear in the Ghostpedia entity slider, after a level up.

Fixes applied to custom exorcism app (some characters were allowed, while they should not have been, and vice-versa).

Clown Balloons should now correctly detect walls and ceilings, and should no longer injure players through them.

We've implemented changes to attempt to resolve the semi-rare bug which causes some players to be unable to use Neutrino-Guns or Modified Shotguns.

Bug reports will now correctly show "Multi-Ghost" as a contract type.

Fixed Ghostpedia not showing needed tabs for Multi-Entity missions in some cases.

Fixed a bug on all equipment not working properly when dragged then equipped. (Well known on Neutrino-gun and rifle).

We have finally corrected the bug which would make the Neutrino-Gun, Modified Shotgun (and other items) not work for some players. This was related to an "item dragging" bug.

We have finally found and fixed the reason for the "blinking" or "flashing light" bug. This was related to an error in post-processing.

The Environment Scanner will no longer detect evidence of exorcised entities.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from destroying cockroaches on different maps.

(Circus) We have corrected 2 cockroach spawns. They should be much easier to shoot with the Neutrino-Gun now.

(Bamboo Temple) We've correct a very small invisible wall that could cause players to become stuck, on the main pathway, near the bell.

We have updated all languages to support the new additions.

Russian (Thanks Oliver A.!)

Japanese (Thank you アルヴィト!)

Czech Updated (Thanks TheCoolestDuck)

Russian (Thanks Oliver A.!)

Japanese (Thank you アルヴィト!)

Czech Updated (Thanks TheCoolestDuck)

