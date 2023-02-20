 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goldilock One - PLAY TEST - Boss Challenge update for 20 February 2023

Updates with Players Feedback V15

Share · View all patches · Build 10591088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Menu Popups adjustments for openning it for English use (soon we will localize for more languages)
  • Blocking Comand Controls changed using players feedbacks
  • New Sound effects added
  • New Skill Added (Suicidal Frenzi)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link