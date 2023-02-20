v.0.1.562 (02.20.2023)
Changes:
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now the player will not be able to select a character for a new game if it does not have at least one necessary (critical) module
Added:
- Added info slots to building tooltips
- Added 5 statistics to the unit's inventory - movement speed, rotation speed, health, durability, mass
- Added dependence of unit movement speed on its mass. The larger it is, the lower the speed and vice versa. The increase in speed cannot be more than 50% of the unit's current speed.
- Added an indicator of the inactivity of buildings
- Added artificial satellites that revolve around the planet
- An indicator about the absence of critical modules has been added to the character selection slots
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when after saving the world through the button in the settings menu, the text with information about the last time the world was saved was incorrect
- Fixed a bug when a unit did not start mining resources after reassigning resources to mining. The unit stopped working and stood still
- Fixed a problem when Rocks containing iron ore did not have this resource
Changed files in this update