The Last World update for 20 February 2023

v.0.1.562 (02.20.2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Localization and text, some edits
  2. Now the player will not be able to select a character for a new game if it does not have at least one necessary (critical) module

Added:

  1. Added info slots to building tooltips
  2. Added 5 statistics to the unit's inventory - movement speed, rotation speed, health, durability, mass
  3. Added dependence of unit movement speed on its mass. The larger it is, the lower the speed and vice versa. The increase in speed cannot be more than 50% of the unit's current speed.
  4. Added an indicator of the inactivity of buildings
  5. Added artificial satellites that revolve around the planet
  6. An indicator about the absence of critical modules has been added to the character selection slots

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when after saving the world through the button in the settings menu, the text with information about the last time the world was saved was incorrect
  2. Fixed a bug when a unit did not start mining resources after reassigning resources to mining. The unit stopped working and stood still
  3. Fixed a problem when Rocks containing iron ore did not have this resource

