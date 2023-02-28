SCARS ABOVE LAUNCHES TODAY 🚀

We are thrilled to announce that Scars Above is OUT today!

Embark on a mysterious and dangerous journey with Dr. Kate Ward, discover the story of the extraterrestrial planet, survive in battles with hostile environment and do your best to save the SCAR team members - scientists sent to learn more about the unknown object, Metahedron, that appeared in the sky above the Earth!

THE DOOO

We had the pleasure of collaborating with The Dooo for the fantastic song Overcome! The full OST is available now on all streaming platforms. 🎶



PROMOTION:

Get your game with -15% off from February 28th to March 7th!

The plot:

A colossal and enigmatic alien structure appears in Earth's orbit and stuns the entire world; humanity names it ‘The Metahedron’. The Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (SCAR) - consisting of scientists and engineers - is sent to investigate.

Things don’t go as planned and the Metahedron hauls the team across space onto a mysterious extrasolar plane.

It’s here that Kate wakes up alone on a strange and hostile world; determined to survive, she sets out to find your crew and unravel the mystery behind what’s happened.

