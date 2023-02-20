Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10590518 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This update focuses on improving the higher difficulties of the game. The general direction of this changes is to increase build variety and provide more challenge for player mastery.

Changes will be reflected on new runs started after this update.

Changes

Difficulty chosen will now appear in runs among your semester rewards (previously this wasn't visible anywhere)

Cum Laude (more impactful change from base difficulty to better incentivize thoughtful play)

Old: You start with only 3 opportunities.

New: You don't have vacations.

Magna Cum Laude (better build variety while requiring better builds)

Old: You start with only 1 opportunity and you only get 1 reward per semester.

New: You don't have vacations and you start with only 1 opportunity.

Summa Cum Laude (better build variety while requiring better builds and mastery of game mechanics)

Old: You start with only 1 opportunity and the only semester reward you get is your player class.

New: You don't have vacations, you start with only 1 opportunity and all subjects count as last projects.

Thanks to community feedback from our Discord server and Stream reviews for being incredibly helpful in improving the game, feel free to let us know your thoughts.