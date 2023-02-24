GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E - PATCH NOTES 1.03

Hello Gunslingers,

Our Patch Notes 1.03 are ready. The patch will be live on February 24th, at 14:00 CET/8:00 ET, and the O.D. Grave and Death Ronin pre-order skins are now available on all platforms!

Improvement:

Improved Seed Fall’s camera presentation

Improved sustain typed demolition shots by letting them able to aim any direction with left analogue stick after operated.

Improved Charge Shot – added

Improved Charge Shot – Slow effect added

Improved Japanese translation of Quartz’ diary

Bug Fixes

[Common]

Fixed an issue that the character being able to use quick turn while jumping

[Grave]

Fixed issue that Storm barrage: Jump being canceled when holding the shoot button while on Full Auto Mode

Fixed issue that actions being canceled after using a dodge while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode

Fixed issue that actions being canceled after using a Burst Mode while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode

Fixed issue that actions being canceled after jumping while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode

Fixed issue that the dodge shot being canceled because a normal shot is being executed while on dodge shot when on Full Auto Mode.

Fixed issue that the Chase is being canceled while holding the fire button on Full Auto Mode.

Fixed issue that the motion of grab being awkward when used with holding shooting button on Full Auto Mode.

Fixed issue that the Fury Mode being canceled while on landing motion.

Fixed issue that charging not being canceled when using Storm Barrage: Dodge.

Fixed issue that the motion of shooting being awkward when used right after dodging while holding the shooting.

-Fixed issue that the motion of shooting being awkward when shooting and lock on buttons are pressed simultaneously.

-Fixed issue that diagonal dodge executed in different direction from intended direction

-Fixed issue that the motion of jumping being awkward when used while in the middle of landing motion.

Fixed issue that the guns are looking awkward when the landing motion is done on high ground.

Fixed issue that the execution of Storm Barrage: Jump being canceled

Fixed issue that rate of fire being faster after Graveyard is ended.

Fixed issue that vibration on controller not being executed when shooting Charge Shot

Fixed issue that the transition form end of the Storm Barrage motion to the point of being able to move too slow.

Fixed issue of enemies being stuck on walls when the Grab is being used.

Fixed issue of character’s rotating speed does not catch up with the rotating speed of the camera when using quick turn while on Burst Mode

[Bunji]

Fixed issue that when using a grab while on Fury Mode, derivative actions of Grab being canceled and Fury Mode end motion is being executed.

Fixed issue that the Fury Mode duration being reset when jumping right before the Fury Mode is ended

Fixed issue that the vibration of controller is not being executed when shooting while on Grab.

Fixed issue that enemies being shrunk down when hit by Grab or Shoot Up

Fixed issue that the afterimage of Fury Mode effect being left after the Fury Mode is ended

Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when the character got knock backed or knock downed.

Fixed issue that the shield of enemies not being destroyed when the demolition shot is used right after shooting a gun

Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when shooting a Charge Shot

Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when shooting a Charge Shot while on dodging or jumping

Fixed issue that the Burst Mode is being executed after canceling throwing animation after Grab,

Fixed issue that the throwing animation is being canceled when used while using Grab shooting on Full Auto Mode.

Fixed issue that the jump action and other actions are input at the same time.

Fixed issue that the enemies are being stuck on the wall while being grabbed.

[Brandon Heat]

Fixed issue that the jump action and other actions are input at the same time.

Fixed issue that the transition form end of the Storm Barrage motion to the point of being able to move too slow.

Fixed issue of character’s rotating speed does not catch up with the rotating speed of the camera when using quick turn while on Burst Mode

[Quartz]

Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when the character got knock backed or knock downed.

Fixed issue that the camera is rotating around when counterattack is used while using lock on

Fixed issue that the Chase is not being executed properly when used with certain direction is input.

[Other]

Hong Kong – Fixed issue that the progress is being stuck when jumping in certain spots.

Scumland Outer – Fixed issue of Inside of Seed Refinery area 1 that the wall in the place where Orgman is being spawned being cracked.

Malaysia – Fixed issue of Summit level where Character falls down when moving to certain point of the map

Malaysia – Fixed issue of Summit where Big-Wushen Standard is being disappeared

Improved the attack pattern of enemies spawned in Vietnam Area.

Fixed issue that the UI effect of Full Auto Mode transition not being operated properly

Vietnam – Fixed issue that the idle motion is being operated at the start sequence of the Vietnam Cave level

Fixed issue that the NPCs glitching when killed while on air

