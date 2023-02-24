GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E - PATCH NOTES 1.03

Hello Gunslingers,
Our Patch Notes 1.03 are ready. The patch will be live on February 24th, at 14:00 CET/8:00 ET, and the O.D. Grave and Death Ronin pre-order skins are now available on all platforms!
Improvement:
- Improved Seed Fall’s camera presentation
- Improved sustain typed demolition shots by letting them able to aim any direction with left analogue stick after operated.
- Improved Charge Shot – added
- Improved Charge Shot – Slow effect added
- Improved Japanese translation of Quartz’ diary
Bug Fixes
[Common]
- Fixed an issue that the character being able to use quick turn while jumping
[Grave]
- Fixed issue that Storm barrage: Jump being canceled when holding the shoot button while on Full Auto Mode
- Fixed issue that actions being canceled after using a dodge while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode
- Fixed issue that actions being canceled after using a Burst Mode while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode
- Fixed issue that actions being canceled after jumping while holding the shoot button on Full Auto Mode
- Fixed issue that the dodge shot being canceled because a normal shot is being executed while on dodge shot when on Full Auto Mode.
- Fixed issue that the Chase is being canceled while holding the fire button on Full Auto Mode.
- Fixed issue that the motion of grab being awkward when used with holding shooting button on Full Auto Mode.
- Fixed issue that the Fury Mode being canceled while on landing motion.
- Fixed issue that charging not being canceled when using Storm Barrage: Dodge.
- Fixed issue that the motion of shooting being awkward when used right after dodging while holding the shooting.
- -Fixed issue that the motion of shooting being awkward when shooting and lock on buttons are pressed simultaneously.
- -Fixed issue that diagonal dodge executed in different direction from intended direction
- -Fixed issue that the motion of jumping being awkward when used while in the middle of landing motion.
- Fixed issue that the guns are looking awkward when the landing motion is done on high ground.
- Fixed issue that the execution of Storm Barrage: Jump being canceled
- Fixed issue that rate of fire being faster after Graveyard is ended.
- Fixed issue that vibration on controller not being executed when shooting Charge Shot
- Fixed issue that the transition form end of the Storm Barrage motion to the point of being able to move too slow.
- Fixed issue of enemies being stuck on walls when the Grab is being used.
- Fixed issue of character’s rotating speed does not catch up with the rotating speed of the camera when using quick turn while on Burst Mode
[Bunji]
- Fixed issue that when using a grab while on Fury Mode, derivative actions of Grab being canceled and Fury Mode end motion is being executed.
- Fixed issue that the Fury Mode duration being reset when jumping right before the Fury Mode is ended
- Fixed issue that the vibration of controller is not being executed when shooting while on Grab.
- Fixed issue that enemies being shrunk down when hit by Grab or Shoot Up
- Fixed issue that the afterimage of Fury Mode effect being left after the Fury Mode is ended
- Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when the character got knock backed or knock downed.
- Fixed issue that the shield of enemies not being destroyed when the demolition shot is used right after shooting a gun
- Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when shooting a Charge Shot
- Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when shooting a Charge Shot while on dodging or jumping
- Fixed issue that the Burst Mode is being executed after canceling throwing animation after Grab,
- Fixed issue that the throwing animation is being canceled when used while using Grab shooting on Full Auto Mode.
- Fixed issue that the jump action and other actions are input at the same time.
- Fixed issue that the enemies are being stuck on the wall while being grabbed.
[Brandon Heat]
- Fixed issue that the jump action and other actions are input at the same time.
- Fixed issue that the transition form end of the Storm Barrage motion to the point of being able to move too slow.
- Fixed issue of character’s rotating speed does not catch up with the rotating speed of the camera when using quick turn while on Burst Mode
[Quartz]
- Fixed issue that the vibration of controller not being executed when the character got knock backed or knock downed.
- Fixed issue that the camera is rotating around when counterattack is used while using lock on
- Fixed issue that the Chase is not being executed properly when used with certain direction is input.
[Other]
- Hong Kong – Fixed issue that the progress is being stuck when jumping in certain spots.
- Scumland Outer – Fixed issue of Inside of Seed Refinery area 1 that the wall in the place where Orgman is being spawned being cracked.
- Malaysia – Fixed issue of Summit level where Character falls down when moving to certain point of the map
- Malaysia – Fixed issue of Summit where Big-Wushen Standard is being disappeared
- Improved the attack pattern of enemies spawned in Vietnam Area.
- Fixed issue that the UI effect of Full Auto Mode transition not being operated properly
- Vietnam – Fixed issue that the idle motion is being operated at the start sequence of the Vietnam Cave level
- Fixed issue that the NPCs glitching when killed while on air
