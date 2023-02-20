Striving for Light: Survival has just been released and is now available on Steam!

At this point we want to thank everyone who was involved by playing the demo or Striving for Light and giving valuable feedback! Without all your awesome feedback this game would not be as it is right now. And this is just the start into the exciting Early Access Era!

We invite everyone to be part of the ongoing development by:

Engage in discussions on our discord!

Engaging on the steam forums

Or simply by sending us bugreports

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. There is a bug report button on the main menu which takes you directly to our bug report form on our homepage. You can also use discord or the steam forums to let us know that there is an issue. We do our best to resolve them as quick as possible.

See you in the leaderboards!

Have fun! Igniting Spark Games