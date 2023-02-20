 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 February 2023

Update 1.62 Patch Notes

Build 10590343

  • Added the ability to quick save by pressing F8, or opening the main menu and click the "Quick Save" button. This is ONLY available with normal mode, and not hardcore mode.

  • Added a radial menu to select weapons corresponding to 1-5.

  • Added the ability to use the repair kit as a single-use workbench.

  • Now if you a NPC dies, the items he sells will be included in the loot.

  • Now if you use a silencer attachment, when you shoot your visibility will no longer go skyhigh. It will depend on the gun's native noise level. This will help you stay hidden while shooting a silenced weapon.

  • Rearranged the default controller button binding

  • When using shift+click to move item, the item description will now properly close.

  • Allow moving items when notes are open, which helps collecting ingredients from stash while reading recipes

  • While in normal mode, when hit by mutant, you will no longer always get infected.

  • When getting hit by melee weapon, bleeding will be dampened by your armor.

  • Fixed a bug where the radio in Zernaskaya station will stop playing if you go underground and come back

  • Fixed a bug with not able to interact with blackboard in Ravenwood, as well as interacting with home-grown plants, while playing the Mouselook or ChaseCam control scheme.

  • Updated the button click sound effect

  • Fixed a bug with controller where after you close the window with X button, it also causes player to reload the gun.

