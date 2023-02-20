 Skip to content

Slime Warfare update for 20 February 2023

Optimize update & bug repair

Build 10590273 · Last edited by Wendy

change:

  1. In addition to first Slime, each queen increases the upper limit: 0-> 10.
  2. Correct training price, part of the part of the experience during training will reduce the purple soul consumption.
  3. The value of the entry is displayed to remove the vague description.
  4. Add the upper limit of the level in the display entry.
  5. External reinforcement plus point display upper limit level.
  6. Rites of Scarecrow:
    (1) Level 1: increased experience sharing rate 40 %-> The counterattack rate increases by 25%
    (2) Level 2: Damage +125 %-> Damage+75%
  7. Strawman's basic value modification: Basic experience sharing rate 20 %-> 40%

BUG fix:

  1. Five times speed UI display bug.
  2. The abnormal state may trigger the mobs that cannot be killed.
  3. There is no sound when the volume bar is held halfway.
  4. Trial mode cover UI position in the third level.
  5. Frozen Slim <Skills: Ice Missile> Upgrade Unlock Condition BUG

