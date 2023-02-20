Optimize update & bug repair

change:
- In addition to first Slime, each queen increases the upper limit: 0-> 10.
- Correct training price, part of the part of the experience during training will reduce the purple soul consumption.
- The value of the entry is displayed to remove the vague description.
- Add the upper limit of the level in the display entry.
- External reinforcement plus point display upper limit level.
- Rites of Scarecrow:
(1) Level 1: increased experience sharing rate 40 %-> The counterattack rate increases by 25%
(2) Level 2: Damage +125 %-> Damage+75%
- Strawman's basic value modification: Basic experience sharing rate 20 %-> 40%
BUG fix:
- Five times speed UI display bug.
- The abnormal state may trigger the mobs that cannot be killed.
- There is no sound when the volume bar is held halfway.
- Trial mode cover UI position in the third level.
- Frozen Slim <Skills: Ice Missile> Upgrade Unlock Condition BUG
