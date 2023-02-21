Greetings Researchers!

✨ Research Story is out now in Early Access! ✨

Start your journey in the town of Shimmerbrook! Do research by observing and recording plants, creatures and fish. Grow crops, tame creatures, and build your dream farm! Meet various townsfolk and bring them out on dates. Explore deep into the mines. Uncover mysteries and learn the story behind the development of Shimmerbrook!



🌳 Building Research Story with the community

As mentioned before, we're looking forward to building Research Story with the community during Early Access. Since we started sharing our game, community feedback has been instrumental in making the game what it is today - and we plan to continue engaging our players! We'll be reading the feedback wherever we can - such as on Steam forums and in our Discord server. If you'd like to be even closer to our development journey, we'd be happy to see you in our Discord server! 👋

📜 Early Access Roadmap

While most of the core features of RS are in place, we have major upcoming features and content you can look forward to as outlined in our Roadmap below! On top of the larger updates, the game will continue to receive regular patches and smaller updates.

The Roadmap may be adjusted based on community feedback, and the order of the updates may shift, but the key features listed will be included in the game before its full release.

And as always, thank you so much for supporting us on this journey and we’re excited to start this next chapter with you!



