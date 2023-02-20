Balance 97.261/100 Update #18

Share · View all patches · Build 10590134 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.260.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Updated the Credits list.

Adjusted the music of the game to change as the game progresses.

Fixed an issue where the menu would play double music.

Redrawn the cat stickers.

Fixed an issue where the exit button could be operated even if you were holding something.

Fixed a text error.

Added Steam Deck adaptation.

Fixed an issue where the pause menu would show gold coins in "Happy Cat Mode (temporary name)". (Balance 100)

Added Endless mode, currently in production. (Balance 100)

Various languages have been added to the store page. (Balance 100)

Note: The prologue/demo version of Balance 97.261/100 and the full version of Balance 100 are currently being fixed and updated simultaneously. Some of the updates related to the full version of Balance 100 will be noted after the update entry.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,

thewindbell, siru.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 20, 2023