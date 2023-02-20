 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secret Camera update for 20 February 2023

Add difficulty setting function, Special offer is coming to an end

Share · View all patches · Build 10590086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello landlords, after taking into account the opinions of the landlords, the production team decided to put the choice of difficulty in your hands and added various difficulty levels for the landlords to choose from. We hope that all the landlords can find a game experience that suits them.

If you think the game is not bad, or the pictures are useful, or even if you think the production team, who has been working hard to meet the opinions of the players, is great , please give us a good review, your opinions and good comments are our motivation to move forward.

[color=red]In addition, the special offer will end soon, so landlords who are still considering can buy it now![/color]

Once again, Secret Camera Team would like to thank all the landlords for your support and comments!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link