Add difficulty setting function, Special offer is coming to an end

Hello landlords, after taking into account the opinions of the landlords, the production team decided to put the choice of difficulty in your hands and added various difficulty levels for the landlords to choose from. We hope that all the landlords can find a game experience that suits them.

If you think the game is not bad, or the pictures are useful, or even if you think the production team, who has been working hard to meet the opinions of the players, is great , please give us a good review, your opinions and good comments are our motivation to move forward.

[color=red]In addition, the special offer will end soon, so landlords who are still considering can buy it now![/color]

Once again, Secret Camera Team would like to thank all the landlords for your support and comments!