Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 77209

Welcome to a new update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is just a small one with some balance changes and bug fixes.
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
---```
◆ UPDATE 77209◆
#### Game
##### Stability and Performance
* The game no longer crashes while viewing the map pool screen while in the Ranked menu.
> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-update-77209/)
>
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
Changed files in this update