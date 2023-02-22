Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 77209

Welcome to a new update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is just a small one with some balance changes and bug fixes.

Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

