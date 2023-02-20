Update 02.20.2023

- New card have been added.
- Earth Elemental.
- The award in the game mode "Tournament for resources" has been changed.
- Players who take the first 25 positions in the rating of the game mode "Tournament for resources" will get pieces of the Earth Elemental card.
- New card skins:
- Dark Titan, Earth Titan, Indigo Titan, Sun Titan, Flame Titan, Red Dragon, Green Dragon, Bone Dragon, Mermaid.
- The Lightwing Drake card is now animated.
- The error of the Sun Wukong card has been fixed.
- The Grand Master ability functions according to the description.
Changed files in this update