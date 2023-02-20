 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 20 February 2023

Update 02.20.2023

Build 10589861 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. New card have been added.
  • Earth Elemental.
  1. The award in the game mode "Tournament for resources" has been changed.
  • Players who take the first 25 positions in the rating of the game mode "Tournament for resources" will get pieces of the Earth Elemental card.
  1. New card skins:
  • Dark Titan, Earth Titan, Indigo Titan, Sun Titan, Flame Titan, Red Dragon, Green Dragon, Bone Dragon, Mermaid.
  1. The Lightwing Drake card is now animated.
  2. The error of the Sun Wukong card has been fixed.
  • The Grand Master ability functions according to the description.

