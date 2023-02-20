 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FIGHTING PUDDING update for 20 February 2023

Balance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10589840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Stage boss balancing
    The stage boss's Hp is lowered by 30%.
    Lowering the proximity attack power of the 1st to 3rd stage bosses

  2. Improved shield time
    There was no change in the holding time even if the existing shield was re-entered, but the shield holding time was initialized each time input.
    This makes it possible to maintain the shield indefinitely.

  3. Modification of stage notation
    Even if you catch the existing 1st stage boss, it's still 1st stage, and after that, it's been marked as 2nd stage and 3rd stage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2288561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link