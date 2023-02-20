-
Stage boss balancing
The stage boss's Hp is lowered by 30%.
Lowering the proximity attack power of the 1st to 3rd stage bosses
-
Improved shield time
There was no change in the holding time even if the existing shield was re-entered, but the shield holding time was initialized each time input.
This makes it possible to maintain the shield indefinitely.
-
Modification of stage notation
Even if you catch the existing 1st stage boss, it's still 1st stage, and after that, it's been marked as 2nd stage and 3rd stage.
FIGHTING PUDDING update for 20 February 2023
Balance patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update