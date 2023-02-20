「Version 1.0.4」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

We have released "Version 1.0.4" which solves the problem of not being able to clear the "Character Approval" in the various mini-games. For those of you who were unable to proceed with the game due to this problem, we would appreciate it if you could check again after the update.

The updated details are as follows.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented the character approval in the Solar Reactor mini-game from being cleared (except for the Japanese version).

Fixed a bug that prevented the character approval of the Stuka mini-game from being cleared (except for the Japanese version).

Fixed a bug that prevented the character approval of the Tenzan mini-game from being cleared (except for the Japanese version).

Adjustments to some scenarios

Other minor adjustments

(Correction of wording in HELP, correction of text displayed in mini-game results)

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,