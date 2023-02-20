 Skip to content

Drift Playtest update for 20 February 2023

2.19.2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10589693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that reset your survival stats (oxygen, fuel, nutrition) on load.
  • Fixed a bug that didn't account for equipment on load.
  • Maybe fixed the elusive inventory crash?

