- Fixed a bug that reset your survival stats (oxygen, fuel, nutrition) on load.
- Fixed a bug that didn't account for equipment on load.
- Maybe fixed the elusive inventory crash?
Drift Playtest update for 20 February 2023
2.19.2023 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update