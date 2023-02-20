- To exchange the flying runes, press and hold CTRL to purchase, and change it to exchange all the remaining flying runes.
- Divine beast evolution, press and hold CTRL to evolve, and evolve many times until the divine beast spirit stone is not enough.
- God-killing task, endless task, increase the drop of low-level skill book.
- Reduce the explosion rate of flying rune stone and spirit stone. Increase the explosion rate of skill books.
- Increase the poison skill, and the probability of poisoning the enemy during the spell attack. The poisoned state is 20% of the life of each turn.
Idle Banshee Alliance update for 20 February 2023
2023.2.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
