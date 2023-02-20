 Skip to content

Idle Banshee Alliance update for 20 February 2023

2023.2.20

20 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. To exchange the flying runes, press and hold CTRL to purchase, and change it to exchange all the remaining flying runes.
  2. Divine beast evolution, press and hold CTRL to evolve, and evolve many times until the divine beast spirit stone is not enough.
  3. God-killing task, endless task, increase the drop of low-level skill book.
  4. Reduce the explosion rate of flying rune stone and spirit stone. Increase the explosion rate of skill books.
  5. Increase the poison skill, and the probability of poisoning the enemy during the spell attack. The poisoned state is 20% of the life of each turn.

