Sharks return, volcano difficulty is reduced, and reef heritage areas are increa

Good afternoon, everyone! This update is mainly a summary of last week. This update will fix several bugs, optimize some performance, and optimize some operations, with more content.

Fixed border misalignment for different sizes (in standard size maps, the right side of the border can go straight out)

Added range box for meteorite landing point

Fixed shark inability to attack and excessive shark nests

Fixed bug Mc-10828 - Sea firefly nest becomes shark nest after reading file

Fixed coconut trees growing abnormally at sea

Fixed bug where rope may not disappear when pirate dies

Primary ice is no longer blocked

Adds Exit but not save button

Redo core Inspiration: Can be used to add new inspiration without taking up the character inspiration slot (there should be a way to get inspiration if you don't want to add someone later)

Fixed container screening defects (abnormal storage of food in fresh-keeping tank, etc.)

Reworked the rain effect

Optimized Lightning and Light Manager

Added new weapons: Bamboo spear, laser gun, goggles

Added historic areas: Reef, tangled algae, memory chip

Volcano fissure removed temporarily, reduced difficulty appropriately

Added a Trainer menu to the stake and changed it to a random boost

Added the Character panel "Expel" button to kick the crew member out of the fleet

Remove the original NPC generation

Add Turkey, pastry chef

Optimize map community generation algorithm: speed up generation

Reduced vision at night (-7)

Added Wave Cannon: A large range of wave shooting devices

Added Cell towers: Chance to recruit new characters (Appliances)

Replace the new translated text

Plant animator frequency reduction

Simplified game loading splash screen animation

Added land random tiles