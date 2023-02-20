Sharks return, volcano difficulty is reduced, and reef heritage areas are increa

Good afternoon, everyone! This update is mainly a summary of last week. This update will fix several bugs, optimize some performance, and optimize some operations, with more content.
-
Fixed border misalignment for different sizes (in standard size maps, the right side of the border can go straight out)
-
Added range box for meteorite landing point
-
Fixed shark inability to attack and excessive shark nests
-
Fixed bug Mc-10828 - Sea firefly nest becomes shark nest after reading file
-
Fixed coconut trees growing abnormally at sea
-
Fixed bug where rope may not disappear when pirate dies
-
Primary ice is no longer blocked
-
Adds Exit but not save button
-
Redo core Inspiration: Can be used to add new inspiration without taking up the character inspiration slot (there should be a way to get inspiration if you don't want to add someone later)
-
Fixed container screening defects (abnormal storage of food in fresh-keeping tank, etc.)
-
Reworked the rain effect
-
Optimized Lightning and Light Manager
-
Added new weapons: Bamboo spear, laser gun, goggles
-
Added historic areas: Reef, tangled algae, memory chip
-
Volcano fissure removed temporarily, reduced difficulty appropriately
-
Added a Trainer menu to the stake and changed it to a random boost
-
Added the Character panel "Expel" button to kick the crew member out of the fleet
-
Remove the original NPC generation
-
Add Turkey, pastry chef
-
Optimize map community generation algorithm: speed up generation
-
Reduced vision at night (-7)
-
Added Wave Cannon: A large range of wave shooting devices
-
Added Cell towers: Chance to recruit new characters (Appliances)
-
Replace the new translated text
-
Plant animator frequency reduction
-
Simplified game loading splash screen animation
-
Added land random tiles
-
Redo random seeds
Changed files in this update