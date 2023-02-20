 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ocean Punk update for 20 February 2023

Sharks return, volcano difficulty is reduced, and reef heritage areas are increa

Share · View all patches · Build 10589519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, everyone! This update is mainly a summary of last week. This update will fix several bugs, optimize some performance, and optimize some operations, with more content.

  • Fixed border misalignment for different sizes (in standard size maps, the right side of the border can go straight out)

  • Added range box for meteorite landing point

  • Fixed shark inability to attack and excessive shark nests

  • Fixed bug Mc-10828 - Sea firefly nest becomes shark nest after reading file

  • Fixed coconut trees growing abnormally at sea

  • Fixed bug where rope may not disappear when pirate dies

  • Primary ice is no longer blocked

  • Adds Exit but not save button

  • Redo core Inspiration: Can be used to add new inspiration without taking up the character inspiration slot (there should be a way to get inspiration if you don't want to add someone later)

  • Fixed container screening defects (abnormal storage of food in fresh-keeping tank, etc.)

  • Reworked the rain effect

  • Optimized Lightning and Light Manager

  • Added new weapons: Bamboo spear, laser gun, goggles

  • Added historic areas: Reef, tangled algae, memory chip

  • Volcano fissure removed temporarily, reduced difficulty appropriately

  • Added a Trainer menu to the stake and changed it to a random boost

  • Added the Character panel "Expel" button to kick the crew member out of the fleet

  • Remove the original NPC generation

  • Add Turkey, pastry chef

  • Optimize map community generation algorithm: speed up generation

  • Reduced vision at night (-7)

  • Added Wave Cannon: A large range of wave shooting devices

  • Added Cell towers: Chance to recruit new characters (Appliances)

  • Replace the new translated text

  • Plant animator frequency reduction

  • Simplified game loading splash screen animation

  • Added land random tiles

  • Redo random seeds

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link