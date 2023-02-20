[Floating Life Book 2: The Jiujiuxingge Game Grass Planting Battle]

Share · View all patches · Build 10589479 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 05:09:19 UTC by Wendy



Web version participation link:

https://www.douyu.com/topic/yxzcdzzS6

Mobile participation link:

https://www.douyu.com/topic/h5/yxzcdzzS6

[Activity time]

Time: 2.20 - 02.27

[Way of participation]

① Watch live to win the game

The EA version of Fusheng Book 2: Jiuxing Song is on sale! Come and experience with the matador anchor!

Watch the live broadcast and you will have the chance to win the game CDK, the big package around the game, and the 100 yuan JD card!

Watch the live broadcast for 60 minutes and get the welfare package of the game. Let's enjoy the open world of Great Xia Xiuxian~



② Gift package for submission

Come to the betta community to publish a screenshot of the steam wish list of "Fusheng Book 2: Jiuxing Song", and get a big gift package for planting grass (including: a CDK of the game body, a game badge, a game key chain, a character standing card, and a 100-yuan JD card)!

You can participate successfully by taking screenshots and posting~

