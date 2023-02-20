Patch Notes ea v0.5.7

EA Release - 0.5.7 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

This patch includes an upgrade to the latest version of the RPG framework that I am using and the latest version of Unity 2017.

According to the developer, the equipment disappearing bug and items disappearing from the vault should be fixed by using this latest version.

I tried to move to the latest stable version of Unity, which would allow for some better visuals and other goodies, but, the game was

broken to the point I didn't even know where to start. So, I'm going to stick with the version I have, unfortunately.

Chests and crates have been re-worked to stop a horrible memory leak which caused the game to crash upon entering the game. Don't know why it worked

fine with the old version; this new way of populating chests is actually better from a code and design stand point. Zones should load a bit faster

now as a result, too. On that note, chests have a small chance of being empty. The party's average luck score does help in that regard. So, it is

possible to open some chests that are empty. You'll want to sacrafice some dice to the RNG gods after the zone resets :D

Now, if you open every chest on the map and they are empty, let me know because that would mean something is broken.

Fixed a bunch of chests that was firing off the open script as well as the lock/trapped script at the same time. No more bypassing locks and traps :)

I saw Wands were still a skill selection for Monks and Necromancers in the party creation screen. I've replaced the skill selection with

Battle Tactics for Monks. Water Magic for Necromancers. Monks can learn Battle Tactics to EXPERT level. Necromancers could already learn

Water Magic. I'll update the manual for the next update.

Chests in the Temple of Solaris and Vargan's tomb are fixed. They were all tied to the same ID resulting in open one, the remaining chests results in being

empty once you loot that first chest.

Northern Westernlands should have better performance. Took another pass at optimizing that zone.

Revive spell has been changed. Party member is now restored to full health, mana, and endurance but suffers resurrection sickness. The following is what

the effect entails:

Resurrection Sickness:

Strength, Mind, Dexterity reduced by 50%

-50% To Hit and Block chance

Cannot Counter, Perform Critical Hits or Escape combat (run)

XP gain is reduced by 50%

The sickness lasts for 2 minutes or death, or at the end of a battle.

I've tested this version with several save game files including some that were sent to me recently for the equipment disappearing bug.

So far, I've not experienced any issues while playing. However, there is a chance a save game may not be compatible with this version.