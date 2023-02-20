Steam Mystery Event Patch

Feb 2023 Patch Notes

This week kicks off the Steam Mystery Fest - An event dedicated to games involving deduction and I presume rabbit intrigue.

Event Notes

The Vault: Each player will have a vault with a special Pinstripe edition of the Detective Suit, 100 PD, and an all new event emote chosen at random.

“How do I crack the vault?!” I hear you say.

Easy, insert the correct 4 alphanumeric code and you’re in!

“Where do I get the alphanumeric code!?” I hear you say.

Well this you’ll have to work for. Each time you win a game you’ll be given one part of your code. Win 4 games and you’ll have all the information you need to crack the code.

“So I just input the letters and numbers and I’m in!?”

Ah sweet summer child... You’ll have to input them in the correct order. You didn’t think it would be easy to break into a vault did you?

New Detective Themed Emotes in the store

We’ll be 20% for the duration of the event so It’s a great time to pressure your friends who haven’t played yet

Pinstripe Detective Hat Twitch Drop - Available as a drop to anyone streaming Trust No Bunny

Note: Your account will need to be connected to a verified email address in order to unlock the vault. Check your inbox or request another confirmation email from the settings menu if you haven’t gotten one yet.

New Features

New Stats Screen: Ever wonder which item gets you the most wins? Or if you really DO never win as Werebunny? The all new Stats Screen will show you which Mutations, Quirks, and Items you’re winning with. We’ll be starting everyone out from 0 wins when the patch goes live - This will not affect your regular account level.

New Renown System: Going hand in hand with new Stats is the Renown system. In a nutshell you unlock medals as you win games. Renown levels will be visible to other players in the lobby. You’ll earn Renown Points for winning games in each of the new Stats categories - Winning games as Townsfolk or with Patchy’s Tools for example. Starting from a lowly wooden token you’ll progress through the ranks, unlocking Bronze, Gold, and Ruby Medals among others. Can you make the Illustrious Pinnacle Medal yours?

Bug Fixes