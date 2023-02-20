Quests Update

Required item: In each stage of a quest, the AI is asked whether it requires an item. If true, it’ll require an item instead of a location. Tasks that require items have an xp multiplier of x2. The item is only required to be in your inventory or in the current location’s “things”; you are not required to explicitly use it.

Quest completion via story: Each story turn now asks the AI whether the current task has been completed according to the story events. The accuracy is not guaranteed, and it currently uses a combination of the generic “task was completed” check combined with checking whether the probability of producing your task string after the story was significantly higher than a baseline value. In the future, more powerful AI models will be able to evaluate this more accurately. Completion via story also gives an xp multiplier of x2, which can stack with the required item multiplier.

Misc: