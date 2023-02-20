Oops I forgot stuff

Deleted a bunch of "Lighting" data and the install size lost 5 gigs of weight.

Fixed some missing localization text. So sue me. Actually don't. I only have $6 and a cat named Potato.

Add real time lighting to all the scenes. Unity removed this in some version of URP but added it back in.

I'm still saddened that my amazing post process work was obsoleted. The game looked tons better back then.

I'm rather exhausted from "getting in the groove" and pulling 16 hour days to get this release out. Also quite a few adult only beverages made this all possible.

Once I post this, I'll probably wake up at 3am blinded by the monitor light, with a stiff neck and covered in my own drool in my compute chair. I'm struggling to stay awake just to complete this moment of greatness.