 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Elf Maiden update for 20 February 2023

Feb 19 2023 - Patch Update, video settings, new ui grafix

Share · View all patches · Build 10589258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Added some video settings for window mode, resolution, and shadow quality
  • Adjusted dodge speed and duration
  • The player should be invincible during dodging
  • New home made inventory icons for spells have been made for some spell effects
  • Orb spells in flavors; frost, fire, and lightning can now be obtainable via chests

New custom armor is still being textured along with the production of a new tileset. There will be a showcase soon so stay tuned.

Thanks again for your time everyone.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10589258
Depot 1989231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link