Feb 19 2023 - Patch Update, video settings, new ui grafix

Build 10589258 · Last edited 20 February 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added some video settings for window mode, resolution, and shadow quality

Adjusted dodge speed and duration

The player should be invincible during dodging

New home made inventory icons for spells have been made for some spell effects

Orb spells in flavors; frost, fire, and lightning can now be obtainable via chests

New custom armor is still being textured along with the production of a new tileset. There will be a showcase soon so stay tuned.

Thanks again for your time everyone.