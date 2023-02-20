Feb 19 2023 - Patch Update, video settings, new ui grafix

- Added some video settings for window mode, resolution, and shadow quality
- Adjusted dodge speed and duration
- The player should be invincible during dodging
- New home made inventory icons for spells have been made for some spell effects
- Orb spells in flavors; frost, fire, and lightning can now be obtainable via chests
New custom armor is still being textured along with the production of a new tileset. There will be a showcase soon so stay tuned.
Thanks again for your time everyone.
Changed depots in beta branch