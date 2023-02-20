0.5.5 Hotfix

- Tutorial tooltip bug fixed
- Pop-up interaction issue in tutorial for certain resolution fixed
- Tower ability icons display by stages improved
- Winning the battle before skelly summoned from zombie issue fixed
- Misplaced VFX attached to units fixed
- Misplaced Cloudbolt starting position issue fixed
- HP bar and gold acquired placement order adjusted
- Stats from bottom info window not updated in certain situation issue fixed
- Aura VFX sort order adjusted
- Summoned rabbit allies from White horn bow now show names
- Some of unnecessary bases eliminated
- Other UI response improved
Warning : your run in progress will be deleted after update
Changed files in this update