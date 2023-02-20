 Skip to content

Natti update for 20 February 2023

0.5.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10589165

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial tooltip bug fixed
  • Pop-up interaction issue in tutorial for certain resolution fixed
  • Tower ability icons display by stages improved
  • Winning the battle before skelly summoned from zombie issue fixed
  • Misplaced VFX attached to units fixed
  • Misplaced Cloudbolt starting position issue fixed
  • HP bar and gold acquired placement order adjusted
  • Stats from bottom info window not updated in certain situation issue fixed
  • Aura VFX sort order adjusted
  • Summoned rabbit allies from White horn bow now show names
  • Some of unnecessary bases eliminated
  • Other UI response improved

Warning : your run in progress will be deleted after update

Changed files in this update

