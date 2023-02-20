February 2023 Update is here!

Thank you everyone who has played our game so far! We're so happy that you've decided to come along with us on our journey.
A few major updates to this:
- NEW FEATURE - Procedurally Generated Obstacles! We've added more challenges to arcade mode. Test your agility and dodge around these obstacles to gain energy for your special attack
- Quality of Life Update - Automatic Round Selection! Stay in the flow and have the game automatically pick the furthest round your credits can afford. You can still manually choose the difficulty if you'd like to play on an easier level
- Updated UI - we've touched up our in-game UI a bit to be clearer, especially about health
- Patched scaling and balancing - we've done a bit of rebalancing to make sure the game stays fun and not too challenging
