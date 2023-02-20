 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot And Lovely ：Charm update for 20 February 2023

【Hot And Lovely: Charm】The texture error problem has been fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 10589094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the [Hot And Lovely: Charm] game, some problems have been fixed.

·Fixed some texture errors

You can already update the patch to solve it. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time, and we will deal with it as soon as possible! Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

contact us:
Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz
Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy

F&Q//steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2206151
  • Loading history…
Depot 2221720
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link