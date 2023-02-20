【Hot And Lovely: Charm】The texture error problem has been fixed

In the [Hot And Lovely: Charm] game, some problems have been fixed.

·Fixed some texture errors

You can already update the patch to solve it. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time, and we will deal with it as soon as possible! Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

contact us:

Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz

Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz

Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy

F&Q//steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/