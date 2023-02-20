 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 20 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a confirmation screen when changing the Window Mode to avoid softlocking the player. (Reverts after 5 seconds if you don't press anything)
  • Changed the pineapple toppin's position in Pizzascare.
  • Fixed an issue where you could skip the houses in Gnome Forest.
  • Fixed an issue where the bottles wouldn't give you any points.
  • Fixed an issue where grabbing the treasure could sometimes make you lose combo.
  • Fixed some tile errors.

