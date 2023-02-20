- Improved multiplayer grabbing and throwing
- Fixed networking bug causing players to be kicked upon another player joining
- Fixed sprint meter draining on desktop
- Fixed sprinting while crouching on desktop
- Misc optimizations
SCP: Labrat update for 20 February 2023
v2.042
Patchnotes via Steam Community
