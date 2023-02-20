 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Labrat update for 20 February 2023

v2.042

Share · View all patches · Build 10589021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved multiplayer grabbing and throwing
  • Fixed networking bug causing players to be kicked upon another player joining
  • Fixed sprint meter draining on desktop
  • Fixed sprinting while crouching on desktop
  • Misc optimizations

Changed files in this update

SCP: Labrat Content Depot 1402021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link