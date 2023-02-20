 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 20 February 2023

Update 1.070 ~ Ships and Islands

Share · View all patches · Build 10588972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added river maps and island maps ~ Sail across the water to reach new resources and crush your foes

Added galleys ~ Transport resources and units to new lands, fight enemy ships, and land your warriors to raid and conquer

Added fishing boats ~ Boost your economy by harvesting the fish of lakes, rivers, and sea

Added naval quick battles ~ Embark your warriors on galleys and face a randomized enemy on the open ocean

Corrections and Fixes

  • AI scouts could become confused and inefficient
  • AI attacks could become confused after loading the game
  • The accuracy of catapults and trebuchets against other siege weapons was not as intended
  • Further reduced cases of units becoming stuck on the edges of buildings
  • Reduced cases of units being able to cross narrow rivers where there is no visible ford
  • An enemy human operating a siege weapon could be spotted and appear before the siege weapon itself
  • Buildings could not be placed near a gate at a distance much greater than intended
  • Units going to unpacked stockpile and cart armories close to other buildings could not reach their destination in some cases

Balance

  • Increased the quantity of wood in trees, except for the large oak tree
  • Slightly reduced the maximum carry weight of the large cart

Changed files in this update

