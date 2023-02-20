Update 1.070 ~ Ships and Islands

Share · View all patches · Build 10588972 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 01:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Added river maps and island maps ~ Sail across the water to reach new resources and crush your foes

Added galleys ~ Transport resources and units to new lands, fight enemy ships, and land your warriors to raid and conquer

Added fishing boats ~ Boost your economy by harvesting the fish of lakes, rivers, and sea

Added naval quick battles ~ Embark your warriors on galleys and face a randomized enemy on the open ocean

Corrections and Fixes

AI scouts could become confused and inefficient

AI attacks could become confused after loading the game

The accuracy of catapults and trebuchets against other siege weapons was not as intended

Further reduced cases of units becoming stuck on the edges of buildings

Reduced cases of units being able to cross narrow rivers where there is no visible ford

An enemy human operating a siege weapon could be spotted and appear before the siege weapon itself

Buildings could not be placed near a gate at a distance much greater than intended

Units going to unpacked stockpile and cart armories close to other buildings could not reach their destination in some cases

Balance