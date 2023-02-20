Update 1.070 ~ Ships and Islands

Added river maps and island maps ~ Sail across the water to reach new resources and crush your foes
Added galleys ~ Transport resources and units to new lands, fight enemy ships, and land your warriors to raid and conquer
Added fishing boats ~ Boost your economy by harvesting the fish of lakes, rivers, and sea
Added naval quick battles ~ Embark your warriors on galleys and face a randomized enemy on the open ocean
Corrections and Fixes
- AI scouts could become confused and inefficient
- AI attacks could become confused after loading the game
- The accuracy of catapults and trebuchets against other siege weapons was not as intended
- Further reduced cases of units becoming stuck on the edges of buildings
- Reduced cases of units being able to cross narrow rivers where there is no visible ford
- An enemy human operating a siege weapon could be spotted and appear before the siege weapon itself
- Buildings could not be placed near a gate at a distance much greater than intended
- Units going to unpacked stockpile and cart armories close to other buildings could not reach their destination in some cases
Balance
- Increased the quantity of wood in trees, except for the large oak tree
- Slightly reduced the maximum carry weight of the large cart
Changed files in this update