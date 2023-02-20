 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 20 February 2023

1.112.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10588911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed topbar pagination not refreshing correctly
  • Better error handling to show "OK" window on known errors

Changed files in this update

Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link