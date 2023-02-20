 Skip to content

Mountain Alpaca update for 20 February 2023

2/20 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10588826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mountain map - add carrot to find correct path, rebalance and fix bug occurring near stone
Inca map -fix bug occurring in transparent block

Changed files in this update

Depot 2277351
