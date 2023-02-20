 Skip to content

Weirdlands update for 20 February 2023

PATCH 0.4.0

PATCH 0.4.0

0.4.0 - Content and Fishing Update

I added quite a lot of content that still needs proper implementing, polish and testing that I'll be unlocking in future 0.4.x patches. This patch is the setup for that.

  • Fishing is in the game. Currently 6 out of 32 fishes are implemented. More are coming in 0.4.x patches.

  • There are 2 new greater spirits available: Bonewinkle and Azazel of Uruk. More are coming in 0.4.x patches.

  • One more level of the arena is accessible.

  • Inn area unlocked, but not populated.

Old saves are obsolete, but future 0.4.x patches will work with 0.4.0 saves.

Thank you all for your patience and feedback.
Hope to see you on the discord server: discord.gg/Ghe2gdW or on the Steam Forums.

