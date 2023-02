Hey all,

I have worked on some tweaks that could potentially help provide some of you with some more performance.

Added: Vulkan Support

Changed: Apartment level.

Changed: Shadow Quality, Distance, and Culling

Changed: Sky in some areas.

Moved: 'Return to Main Menu' option in pause menu.

Reduced: Actor count in some areas.

Let me know if this has helped you, I look forward to hearing from you.

Best

Fitzy