February 19 Update

I've been modelling details for the buildings in the game, but it's not in this update. I interrupted what I was doing in order to fix some rather bad bugs. But you can look forward to more detailed buildings in the next update!
Misc:
-Nerfed the upgraded shotguns;
-Fixed some issues with the Player's animation transitions;
Bug Fixes:
-Energy generators from dungeons not being damaged by explosions;
-Fast enemies that are far away not being damaged by sniper bullets and laser beams;
-Old pedestrians (the blocky ones) appearing in the smaller city, causing many issues;
-Player's free falling animation not ending if the player hits the ground in certain ways;
Changed files in this update