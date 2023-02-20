February 19 Update

I've been modelling details for the buildings in the game, but it's not in this update. I interrupted what I was doing in order to fix some rather bad bugs. But you can look forward to more detailed buildings in the next update!

Misc:

-Nerfed the upgraded shotguns;

-Fixed some issues with the Player's animation transitions;

Bug Fixes:

-Energy generators from dungeons not being damaged by explosions;

-Fast enemies that are far away not being damaged by sniper bullets and laser beams;

-Old pedestrians (the blocky ones) appearing in the smaller city, causing many issues;

-Player's free falling animation not ending if the player hits the ground in certain ways;