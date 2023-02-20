 Skip to content

Demolish or Die update for 20 February 2023

February 19 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been modelling details for the buildings in the game, but it's not in this update. I interrupted what I was doing in order to fix some rather bad bugs. But you can look forward to more detailed buildings in the next update!

Misc:
-Nerfed the upgraded shotguns;
-Fixed some issues with the Player's animation transitions;

Bug Fixes:
-Energy generators from dungeons not being damaged by explosions;
-Fast enemies that are far away not being damaged by sniper bullets and laser beams;
-Old pedestrians (the blocky ones) appearing in the smaller city, causing many issues;
-Player's free falling animation not ending if the player hits the ground in certain ways;

