Overdrive Season 2 is finally here and with it comes many changes to both Battle Royale and Assault game modes. Drop into the apocalyptic Pulsar Island and check out the all-new 32v32 TDM mode today!
Overdrive update for 25 February 2023
Overdrive Season 2 starts now!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update