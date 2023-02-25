 Skip to content

Overdrive update for 25 February 2023

Overdrive Season 2 starts now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10588754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overdrive Season 2 is finally here and with it comes many changes to both Battle Royale and Assault game modes. Drop into the apocalyptic Pulsar Island and check out the all-new 32v32 TDM mode today!

