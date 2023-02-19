 Skip to content

PyroSlam: VR Table Tennis update for 19 February 2023

v0.9.1 Released!

Build 10588663

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Major Update to PyroSlam Physics v2
  • Added settings to remove smoke trail and ball explosion
  • Reduced serve position restriction to be more forgiving
  • Several performance improvements

