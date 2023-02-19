Feb 19th - Hotfix #1

Quick fixes as certain conditions could cause the player to get stuck, and other fixes:
- Fixed a collision issue where certain objects were unattainable on Oceanside
- Added a popup note when you reach the end of the game's current content
- You will now get error messages if a level loading issues occurs (In case there is an issue like game version mismatches, or session connection issues)
- Added a failsafe check if the player gets stuck in a load screen (this shouldn't happen)
- Barrels and crates now float on water
- If you join a session that isn't the editor level without having made a character, it will now force you to create a character after you join
- Added an error message if you attempt to join an invalid session (Such as trying to join a game that someone is currently closing down)
- The escape/exit menu should now take priority over other UI/HUD elements (Even the load screen)
Changed files in this update