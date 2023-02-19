 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zofia update for 19 February 2023

Feb 19th - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10588585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fixes as certain conditions could cause the player to get stuck, and other fixes:

  • Fixed a collision issue where certain objects were unattainable on Oceanside
  • Added a popup note when you reach the end of the game's current content
  • You will now get error messages if a level loading issues occurs (In case there is an issue like game version mismatches, or session connection issues)
  • Added a failsafe check if the player gets stuck in a load screen (this shouldn't happen)
  • Barrels and crates now float on water
  • If you join a session that isn't the editor level without having made a character, it will now force you to create a character after you join
  • Added an error message if you attempt to join an invalid session (Such as trying to join a game that someone is currently closing down)
  • The escape/exit menu should now take priority over other UI/HUD elements (Even the load screen)

Changed files in this update

Zofia Content Depot 652771
  • Loading history…
Zofia Linux Depot Depot 652772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link