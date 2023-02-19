Updated to V3.45

Share · View all patches · Build 10588557 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 23:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Added:

A check to prevent loading a newer adventurer file into an older version of the Companion (usually the result of beta testing).

Fixed:

The Oil and Food labels were not showing on the adventure sheet.

The ability to assign damage to a second slot in a multi-slot item could allow incorrect slots.

The Door Opens boost was not opening the selected door.

When stairs are used, the new map area is now the same mapping as the area that contained the stairs.

A possible memory error during the search portion of a turn.

A typo in the tooltip for the Dragon Armour items within edit item.

The computation for the the total HP adjustment when replacing equipment that may effect the Dragon Armour was incorrect.

The computation for determining if equipping/unequipping an item will complete/incomplete the Dragon Armour was incorrect.

When unequipping one item from a complete Dragon Armour, the extra adjust health point was not being subtracted from the removed item.

A missing horizontal line on the bottom of the backpack bottom window.