FULL RELEASE

The day is finally here! Defend from Candyland! is now out of Early Access!

Thank you everyone for supporting me with this game. Defend from Candyland! is now out of Early Access and with that comes a huge update, adding in 60 extra levels, highscore leaderboards for Endless Mode, a new Loadout system and more!

Come check it out! and thank you again!

As well as this, for this week only, Defend from Candyland! will be on it's biggest ever deal, 80% off! There are no plans to do a deal like this again anytime soon. So, if you haven't already got the game, come check it out now!

~

Michael "MI Pixel" Ingram