Update v3.0.2 release notes

Update v3.0.2 is now live for both PC and Mac, with a number of important bug fixes:
Missions
- Fix ‘Edit Deck’ mission so that it works with buttons and not only dragging.
- Allow using Tybalt Marr for seasonal Sons of Horus missions.
- Fix Mission to put Flank troops in play.
- Fix Battle Pass points provided by Missions replaced (it was always the same, but can now vary).
- Tweak description of some starter Missions to add information on how to complete them.
- Update text on Starter pass text, to avoid incorrectly referencing the tutorial.
Other bug fixes
- Fix alternare art for Abaddon & Horus, so that they can be used in Legacy mode as previously, and as ‘skins’ for new Sons of Horus warlords in Standard mode.
- Fix bug causing some cards to crash the game in certain edge cases (eg. Unshakable Warden, Desperate Defence).
- Fix error which caused the Avatar in profile to revert to Aximand after changing decks.
- Fix Sentry Turret image not always visible in tutorial.
- Fix Daemons created by Kurtha Sedd and Lorgar Transfigured, to use the newly released Lesser and Greater Daemons.
Interface improvements
- Invulnerable VFX now remains on unit for as long as it has the trait.
- Change font color of Chat messages while being auto-translated, to provide instant feedback.
- Prevent some unnecessary notifications of new chat preview area.
- Increase size of Chat and Action Log buttons in battle.
- Display menu animation in Legacy mode even with particles disabled.
- Change label of ‘Deck List’ button to ‘Change Deck’.
Changed files in this update