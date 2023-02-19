 Skip to content

Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 19 February 2023

Update v3.0.2 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10588458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v3.0.2 is now live for both PC and Mac, with a number of important bug fixes:

Missions

  • Fix ‘Edit Deck’ mission so that it works with buttons and not only dragging.
  • Allow using Tybalt Marr for seasonal Sons of Horus missions.
  • Fix Mission to put Flank troops in play.
  • Fix Battle Pass points provided by Missions replaced (it was always the same, but can now vary).
  • Tweak description of some starter Missions to add information on how to complete them.
  • Update text on Starter pass text, to avoid incorrectly referencing the tutorial.

Other bug fixes

  • Fix alternare art for Abaddon & Horus, so that they can be used in Legacy mode as previously, and as ‘skins’ for new Sons of Horus warlords in Standard mode.
  • Fix bug causing some cards to crash the game in certain edge cases (eg. Unshakable Warden, Desperate Defence).
  • Fix error which caused the Avatar in profile to revert to Aximand after changing decks.
  • Fix Sentry Turret image not always visible in tutorial.
  • Fix Daemons created by Kurtha Sedd and Lorgar Transfigured, to use the newly released Lesser and Greater Daemons.

Interface improvements

  • Invulnerable VFX now remains on unit for as long as it has the trait.
  • Change font color of Chat messages while being auto-translated, to provide instant feedback.
  • Prevent some unnecessary notifications of new chat preview area.
  • Increase size of Chat and Action Log buttons in battle.
  • Display menu animation in Legacy mode even with particles disabled.
  • Change label of ‘Deck List’ button to ‘Change Deck’.

Changed files in this update

The Horus Heresy: Legions Content Depot 1031141
  • Loading history…
