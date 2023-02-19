 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Circle Empires Rivals update for 19 February 2023

Update: fixes to a few rare glitches

Share · View all patches · Build 10588366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Todays update fixed a few rare crashes, most notably the crash when pumpkin finished growing to level 2 while in an acid pool.

Changed files in this update

Circle Empires Multiplayer Content Depot 1100261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link