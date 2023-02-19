Never Rain - Final Major Update

Greetings,

First of all, I would like to thank everyone for playing Never Rain since its initial release. The latest update for Never Rain consists of the three major updates which had been announced previously, with the difference of having such updates joined into a single update. The achievement system has been changed to function inside the game itself, which means that Never Rain will not contain steam achievements. In addition, Never Rain has only two achievements, that being of either winning or losing. Lastly, this is the final update for Never Rain.

Developing Never Rain has been an exceptional educational experience, and I once again sincerely thank everyone for playing.