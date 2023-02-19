 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Never Rain update for 19 February 2023

Never Rain - Final Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10588350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

First of all, I would like to thank everyone for playing Never Rain since its initial release. The latest update for Never Rain consists of the three major updates which had been announced previously, with the difference of having such updates joined into a single update. The achievement system has been changed to function inside the game itself, which means that Never Rain will not contain steam achievements. In addition, Never Rain has only two achievements, that being of either winning or losing. Lastly, this is the final update for Never Rain.

Developing Never Rain has been an exceptional educational experience, and I once again sincerely thank everyone for playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2169051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link