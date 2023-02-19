Patch Notes - Version 3.5.0b

Additions:

Sanity System: Added a new Sanity meter to the game. Players will need to collect items scattered throughout levels to maintain their sanity.

Stamina System: Added a new Stamina meter to the game. Players will need to collect items scattered throughout levels to maintain their stamina.

Leveling System: Added a new leveling system to the game. Players can level up and earn perks to improve their performance.

EMF Detector: Added a new item, the EMF Detector, which can detect nearby AIs. Useful in dark or low visibility areas. Press M to use.

Crucifix Item: Added a new item, the Crucifix, which can repel AIs and stop an ongoing chase for 10 seconds. Press L to equip and G to throw.

Perk Menu: Added a new Perk menu, which allows players to improve their performance. Currently, three perks are available: Stamina, Preacher, and AutoDoctor.

Changes:

Lobby Modifications: Lobby has been modified for upcoming trophies.

Blink Script: Disabling the blink script for players.

Fillette Animations: Added new animations for the fillette in Hospital and Hospital Dark.

Revive Script Refactoring: Refactored the revive script.

Death System Refactoring: When a player dies, they will now be teleported to a locked room. Other players will need to find a key to unlock the room.

Hospital Dead Scene: Modified the dead scene in Hospital.

Poltergeist Temporarily Disabled: Temporarily disabled the Poltergeist AI.

DEMON AI: Modified the DEMON AI.

Chromatic Aberration: Removed Chromatic Aberration from the game.

Pause Menu Options: Removed unnecessary options from the Pause menu.

Hospital AI Change: Changed the AI in Hospital and Hospital Dark.

Fixes:

Lobby Bug Fix: Fixed a bug in the lobby where certain lobby elements would persist when starting a new game.

Hostel Post Processing Fix: Corrected the post processing in Hostel.